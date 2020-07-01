Crews fight house fire in Elkview

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene at a structure fire near Blue Creek Road in Elkview this evening.

According to authorities, the fire started in a back bedroom. Crews were able to contain the blaze to two bedrooms. There is extensive smoke damage throughout house.

No one was at home at the time of the fire

Crews closed Blue Creek Road to through traffic while they fought the blaze. They expect to be able to re-open the road soon.

