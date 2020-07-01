Crews fight house fire in Elkview

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Michael Magee

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene at a structure fire near Blue Creek Road in Elkview this evening.

According to authorities, the fire started in a back bedroom. Crews were able to contain the blaze to two bedrooms. There is extensive smoke damage throughout house.

No one was at home at the time of the fire

Crews closed Blue Creek Road to through traffic while they fought the blaze. They expect to be able to re-open the road soon.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS