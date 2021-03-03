Crews fight overnight blaze in Charleston

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- Several businesses in Logan County, WV, are cleaning up after floodwaters left behind a path of mud and destruction. A long-time staple in the community, Stereo Video Unlimited, was one of the hardest hit.

"There was no stopping it," said Sales Representative and Screen Printer at Stereo Video Unlimited, Chelsey Ooten. "The water came in, it took over."