Crews fight overnight blaze in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Charleston overnight.
The fire was first reported in the 1600 block of Kearse Drive and the home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.
Metro 911 dispatchers tell us one man was inside the home at the time and was taken to a local hospital.
There is no word on his condition at this time.
