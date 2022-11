RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company.

The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area.

The fire was extinguished, and it’s now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

Summersville VFD, Craigsville FD, and Nettie FD provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.