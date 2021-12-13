Crews on scene after disturbance in South Charleston Target parking lot

UPDATE (1:43 p.m. on Monday, December 13): According to South Charleston Police, seven cars were hit. Three cars, including the one the man in custody was driving, were taken away by wreckers.

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

(Photo Courtesy: 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren)

The other four cars had extensive damage but were not disabled.

Police say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.

AEP is on the scene because the driver also hit power transformers, knocking them off their foundation. He also took out several shrubs, and burnout marks on the pavement make it appear that he had been doing donuts in the parking lot.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of the Target parking lot in Corridor G after Metro 911 received a disturbance call.

According to South Charleston PD, a man hit another car while driving in the parking lot. After reviewing surveillance video, law enforcement determined that the man also hit multiple other vehicles.

Police say the man is in custody getting medical treatment at the hospital.

13 News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story when more information becomes available.