Man in critical condition after injuries sustained in car accident, motor vehicle entrapment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a motor vehicle entrapment early Friday morning.

Chief Jan Rader says one man in a pickup truck hit a tractor trailer that was unhooked and parked on the side of the road.

That man has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. Chief Rader adds that the man sustained “significant injuries.”

On the scene of a motor vehicle entrapment. Just got done talking to officials. They say one man is being transported in critical condition after the injuries he sustained when his truck hit this parked tractor trailer. The very latest on @WOWK13News This Morning! pic.twitter.com/TZUiCzthQ0 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) August 30, 2019

It happened on the 2400 block of 1st Avenue and 24th Street in Huntington.

Dispatchers got the call a little after 5:00 am Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the man was alive and called for more help.

“They actually put what we call airbags underneath the front of the trailer to lift it up a little bit so that they were able to pull the pickup truck out from underneath it. Then they had to do what we call a dash roll up where they lift the dashboard and the steering wheel up off the legs of the individuals so they could extricate him from the truck,” said Chief Rader. “He was talking to the crews the whole time.”

Following the dash roll up, firefighters were able to stabilize the man with IVs before EMS arrived on scene.

“This was a significant call. It’s not your average auto accident with entrapment, you know, when you consider you have to use every bit of equipment that you have to get somebody out of that truck. It was significant,” said Chief Rader. “We do a lot of training but this puts it all together.”

There is no word on the cause of the accident yet. However, Chief Rader did say the man was late for work.