Crews on scene at Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters are on scene at a house fire Tuesday morning in Huntington.

Dispatch says the call on the house came in around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 on 900 block of Douglas Street. Firefighters say the fire was contained in one room of the house and there is smoke damage through the house.

Nobody was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The City Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

