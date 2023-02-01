Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in South Charleston. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Feb. 1, 2023) – The South Charleston Fire Department says a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Southmoor Hills Apartments complex in South Charleston has been contained.

At this time, crews are working to clear the smoke out of the building. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

The SCFD says no people were injured in the incident, but a dog was given oxygen at the scene for smoke inhalation. Two cats have also been rescued from the building.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in around 3:57 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a fire at an apartment of Kingswood Drive in South Charleston.

There is no word at this time on any injuries.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.