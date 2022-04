DUTCH RIDGE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of an attic fire in Dutch Ridge near Clendenin.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Remington Drive in Dutch Ridge came in just after 8:10 p.m.

They say everyone got out and is safe.

There is no word on the severity of the fire and if it has spread to the rest of the house.

Pinch VFD, Clendenin VFD, Frame VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the fire.