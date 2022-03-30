UPDATE(7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30): Fire officials on the scene tell 13 News that 15 acres has been consumed by the fire in Scott Depot.

They say that one house and one utility building were both lost to the fire.

Firefighters have cut a barrier, called a “fire line”, that goes into the dirt to protect houses. They say they have done this to three houses.

They say that fire crews from Kanawha County, Putnam County and Cabell County all responded.

UPDATE(6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30): A house is a total loss after the fire in Scott Depot.

Crews say that no one was in the house when the fire spread.

UPDATE (6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30): Crews on the scene said that a home and outbuildings are on fire with other structures in danger on Scott Depot Road.

Responding crews include Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Poca Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans Fire Department, Nitro Fire Department, South Charleston Fire Department, Dunbar Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and Hurricane Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE (4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30): Putnam dispatch confirms that this brush fire has now spread to a house.

There is no word on whether that house is occupied.

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a multi-acre brush fire in Scott Depot.

Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in right after 4 p.m.

They say the brush fire is in the area of Scott Depot Road and Barrington Drive.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.