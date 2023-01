CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m.

The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the attic.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.