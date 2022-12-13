UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a woman died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road.

UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:48 p.m.): Crews put out the house fire on Harmons Creek Road, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers.

At this time, dispatchers can only confirm that the fire is out. They cannot yet confirm information regarding injuries, damages or occupants in the home.

Responders are still on the scene, dispatchers say.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says there is a fully-involved house fire on Harmons Creek Road.

Dispatchers say the fire is at 1661 Harmons Creek Road. The call came in around 11:44 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Responders are on the scene now. They include Poca Volunteer Fire Department, Sissonville VFD, Tyler Mountain VFD, Bancroft VFD and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers have no other information at this time.

This is a developing story.