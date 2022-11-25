UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Ironton.

According to Lawrence County dispatchers, a fire broke out at a home near the 2500 block of South 11th Street in Ironton, Ohio.

Dispatchers say they believe the home was occupied, but did not say if the occupants were home at the time of the fire. There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more information.