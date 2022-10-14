WVSP cruiser crash in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County. Oct. 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Ava and Angie Williams)

UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area.

Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say they saw the trooper “up and walking around.”

There is no word on what caused the crash.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.

(Photo Courtesy: Ava and Angie Williams)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the single-vehicle rollover crash happened around 6:51 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, near the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and Wealthy Acres Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatchers. There is no word if the road has been shut down.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.