HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says crews are on the scene of a fire on Nickel Plate Drive off West Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.

Dispatchers say one fire department radioed it in as a structure fire at 4:38 p.m.

Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley VFD and Barboursville VFD are on the scene, dispatchers say.

According to Cabell County 911, there is no other information at this time.