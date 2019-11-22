Breaking News
Crews on scene of tractor-trailer accident
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Crews on scene of tractor-trailer accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Crews are on scene after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 West Bound. It happened a little after 6:00 am Friday morning close to mile marker 6.

Dispatchers say the driver of an 18-wheeler hit the guard rail and then hit the concrete bridge on I-64.

The right lane is closed near the accident, however the fast lane remains open with traffic moving a little slower than usual.

Dispatchers say no one was injured and there is no word on how long it will take crews to tow the 18-wheeler away.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events