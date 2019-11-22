Crews on scene of tractor-trailer accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Crews are on scene after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 West Bound. It happened a little after 6:00 am Friday morning close to mile marker 6.

Dispatchers say the driver of an 18-wheeler hit the guard rail and then hit the concrete bridge on I-64.

The right lane is closed near the accident, however the fast lane remains open with traffic moving a little slower than usual.

Dispatchers say no one was injured and there is no word on how long it will take crews to tow the 18-wheeler away.