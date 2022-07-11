UPDATE (10:47 a.m. on Monday, July 11): Jackson County EMS has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut down I-77 Southbound.

One lane of traffic remains closed.

KENNA, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fully-involved vehicle marker on I-77 South.

Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the roadway is closed near the 123 mile-marker near Kenna.

They say that no one has yet been rescued from the vehicle.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.