UPDATE (10:47 a.m. on Monday, July 11): Jackson County EMS has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut down I-77 Southbound.
One lane of traffic remains closed.
KENNA, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fully-involved vehicle marker on I-77 South.
Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the roadway is closed near the 123 mile-marker near Kenna.
They say that no one has yet been rescued from the vehicle.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.