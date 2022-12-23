UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2022, at 5:08 p.m.): Martins Branch Road in Sissonville will be shut down for four to six hours, according to Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders are currently battling a fire in the 1600 block of the road.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a church in the Sissonville area.

(WOWK 13 News file/Reporter Lane Ball)

(WOWK 13 News file/Reporter Lane Ball)

Kanawha County dispatchers say the fire is at Crossroads Community Church on the 1600 block of Martins Branch Rd.

The call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

Martins Branch Rd. is shut down at Sissonville Dr. at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.