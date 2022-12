UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on Quinwood Ln.

Crews from the Cabin Creek and East Bank fire departments are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.