JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fire in Jefferson on Tuesday morning.

Kanawha Metro says that medics are on the scene of a fully-involved structure fire on the 200 block of 5th St. in Jefferson.

Fire crews are not yet on the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.