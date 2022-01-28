Crews repair second break on water line, 2 schools remain closed

Photo of a water main break on Pennsylvania Avenue and Cora Street in Charleston that closed five schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Staff)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a water main break in Charleston caused five area schools to close early on Thursday, West Virginia American Water reported a secondary break on the same line along Pennsylvania Avenue and Cora Street this morning.

The secondary break happened around 6 a.m. this morning, Friday, Jan. 28, impacting customers in the same area as yesterday. Officials say it has now been restored, but some customers may have low pressure or no water while the system recovers.

Kanawha County Schools says Elkview Middle School, Herbert Hoover High School and Pinch Elementary School were also able to reopen this morning, however, water crews were not able to get water restored to Shoals Elementary School and Capital High School in time to open.