Crews on scene of a 3-vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia. Jan. 18, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: WV 511 traffic camera)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:25 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Center Street in St. Albans.

Dispatchers say medics are on scene evaluating those involved, but no one has been transported for medical treatment yet.

According to dispatchers, the roadway has not been shut down as of this time.

The St. Albans Police Department, St. Albans Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.