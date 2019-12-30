Crews respond to abandoned house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Huntington.
The Huntington Fire Department responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire on Prospect Street.
No injuries were reported and no other structures in the area were damaged. Deputy Fire Chief Chris Wilson says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
