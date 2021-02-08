Crews respond to fire at Charleston business

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE FEB. 8, 3:32 p.m.: Metro 911 officials confirm a suspect is in custody at the scene of a fire at a Family Dollar in Charleston.

Officials say no injuries have been reported. However, officials say smoke and water caused extensive damage to the building.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a structure fire at a Family Dollar in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 reporting a fire at 727 Virginia Street West. There are no further details as to what caused the fire at this time.

Officials say the street is shut down due to the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.