Crews respond to fire at crematorium

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a fire at a crematorium in Nitro.

Several fire companies from Kanawha and Putnam Counties responded to an early Tuesday afternoon fire at Cooke’s Crematorium on 20th St. in Nitro.  

Photo courtesy of the Nitro Fire Department

The fire was contained in the facility’s machinery.  While no structural damage was reported, there was smoke damage to the building’s interior, according to fire officials.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall was called to the scene.  No injuries were reported.

