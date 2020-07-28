Crews respond to fire at crematorium

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a fire at a crematorium in Nitro.

Several fire companies from Kanawha and Putnam Counties responded to an early Tuesday afternoon fire at Cooke’s Crematorium on 20th St. in Nitro.

HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters and rescue crews are on scence at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro. Tune in to learn more information about the fire online and on our website https://t.co/nHqvRMAii8 @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Lj3HLsSTWB — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) July 28, 2020

Photo courtesy of the Nitro Fire Department

The fire was contained in the facility’s machinery. While no structural damage was reported, there was smoke damage to the building’s interior, according to fire officials.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories