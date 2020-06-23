Crews extinguish fire at school in Greenup County

UPDATE 1 p.m. 6/23/2020: Emergency crews have the scene under control after a fire broke out at Russell Primary School in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Fire departments from Greenup and Boyd counties responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m. They say a spark ignited insulation in an area where contractors welding support brackets for new HVAC systems.

Officials say everyone made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. They also say there was little damage to the building, and there will be mostly minimal water damage to clean up.

Superintended for Russell Independent Schools Sean Horne says he’s thankful for the quick response from firefighters. He also says he was initially nervous the fire could reach the school’s library due to the books, computers and other technology. The fire, however, was contained before reaching the library.

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fire at Russell Primary School in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Fire at the Russell Primary School seems to be under control. Lots of crews on scene. Crews also helping with traffic @WOWK13News https://t.co/ywkij8ULPF pic.twitter.com/pmXUGHokZs — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) June 23, 2020

Dispatch officials say the call came in around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 reporting a fire in the building.

