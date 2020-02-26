Crews respond to fire in Charleston

UPDATE: The Charleston Fire Department is working to put out a shed fire on the property. No injuries were reported.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Pansy Drive in Charleston. The call came in around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

There is no word on if the home is occupied or if there are any injuries at this time.

