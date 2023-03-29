CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews say no one was injured in a fire in Charleston today.

According to Charleston Fire Department crews on scene, the fire broke out around 11:54 a.m. Wednesday at a building in the 1000 block of Woodward Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews say the building was once a house, but has since been converted into an office building. No one was inside when the fire started, according to the CFD.

According to the CFD, the fire was confined to the building’s basement, but there appears to be moderate smoke damage throughout the structure.

The CFD continued to search for possible hot spots after the fire was out. The street has been temporarily blocked during the response.