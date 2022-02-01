Crews respond to fire in Wayne County

Crews are on the scene of a fire near Lavalette, West Virginia. Feb. 1, 2022

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. this morning Tuesday, Jan. 5, at a home in the 2900 block of Route 75 near Lavalette. Dispatchers say there is no word if the home was occupied or if there are any injuries at this time.

The Lavalette, Ceredo and other fire departments responded to the blaze. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update you as more information becomes available.