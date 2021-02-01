Crews respond to home fire in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on scene at a mobile home fire in Sissonville Monday morning.
Metro 911 confirms the working fire on the 2800 block of Mile Fork Road.
Firefighter units from Pinch, Malden, and Sissonville are responding, with Kanawha County EMTs and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office also on the scene.
