Crews respond to home fire in Sissonville

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- West Virginia is currently seeing a drop in COVID-19 deaths, new cases and active cases reported.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms four new deaths overnight, including a 63-year-old man from Fayette County, a 93-year-old man from Cabell County, a 78-year-old woman from Wetzel County, and a 79-year-old man from Wood County.