Crews respond to home fire in Sissonville

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Elbert Mosely, 13 News Photographer/STAFF PHOTO)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on scene at a mobile home fire in Sissonville Monday morning.

Metro 911 confirms the working fire on the 2800 block of Mile Fork Road.

Firefighter units from Pinch, Malden, and Sissonville are responding, with Kanawha County EMTs and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office also on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS