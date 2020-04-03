Crews respond to house fire in Big Chimney

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Ave in Big Chimney.
Kanawha County Dispatchers say an entrapment has been reported. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
