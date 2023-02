DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one was injured.