NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-64 near Nitro.

According to WV 511 officials, the fire was reported just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 near the Nitro exit ramp. WV 511 says one lane of traffic is currently closed.

There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time or what caused the fire.