Crews respond to Kanawha County fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Metro 911 say a two-story home on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson was fully involved in a fire earlier today, Nov. 4.

NOW: Crews are battling a house fire in St. Albans. I’m working to get updates and the cause. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/PHQ8J2yP4r — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) November 4, 2020

Officials say everyone made it out of the home okay, and the eastbound side of the road was closed at the scene in the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue while crews extinguished the fire.

The West Side St. Albans VFD and the Lakewood VFD responded. The fire is under investigation.

