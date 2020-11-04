2020 General Election

Crews respond to Kanawha County fire

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Officials with Metro 911 say a two-story home on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson was fully involved in a fire earlier today, Nov. 4. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Moriah Davis)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Metro 911 say a two-story home on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson was fully involved in a fire earlier today, Nov. 4.

Officials say everyone made it out of the home okay, and the eastbound side of the road was closed at the scene in the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue while crews extinguished the fire.

The West Side St. Albans VFD and the Lakewood VFD responded. The fire is under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS