KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m.

The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have no report of anyone being home at the time.

Sissonville and Tyler Mountain Fire Departments are on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.