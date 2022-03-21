ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Several crews are responding to a brush fire in Putnam County.

According to dispatchers, they started receiving calls around 4:30 p.m. Monday evening.

We’re told that crews were initially fighting a trailer fire that then spread, causing the brush fire on Ventroux Road in St. Albans. The flames are now threatening another nearby trailer.

Crews from Nitro, Elenore, West Side, Teays Valley are on the scene along with the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

We have a crew on the way, stay with WOWK for additional details