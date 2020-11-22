Crews responding to house fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Sissonville and Malden Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene fighting a house fire near Hylbert Drive in Sissonville.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the house is occupied but the homeowners were not home when the fire started.

Kanawha County EMS are also on scene

At the time, firefighters are not sure what the cause of the fire is.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.