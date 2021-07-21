Crews responding to Kanawha County structure fire

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire that broke out in Sissonville Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 says the call came in at 2:38 p.m. for reports of a fire on the 20 block of Cherokee Lane.

Dispatch tells 13 News the Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments are responding to the fire, as well as the Kanawha County Medics.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.