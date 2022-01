Metro 911 dispatchers say the working trailer fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Cordell Court. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Katie Park)

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments and law enforcement are responding to the scene of a fire in Chelyan.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the working trailer fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Cordell Court.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News, at this time, they believe everyone got out of the trailer safely. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

