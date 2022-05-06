UPDATE (7:02 p.m. on Friday, May 6): According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the body of 63-year-old Denver Edmunds, of Milton was recovered on Friday.

He says that Edmunds was swept away by high water while operating a farm tractor on Kilgore Creek Rd.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A search is underway for a man feared to be lost in floodwaters in Milton, West Virginia.

A call came into Cabell Dispatch around 9:47 a.m. with reports of a man that may be missing around the 2400 block of Kilgore Creek Rd. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says crews found the man’s tractor but could not find him.

The Milton Fire Department, Cabell County EMS, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and a swift water rescue unit responded. At the time, water was too high and fast to conduct a thorough search.

Crews were back out looking for the man around 3:00 p.m., but they still have not located the man.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.