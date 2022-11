HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington fire crews spent Tuesday morning working to put out a house fire.

The fire was first reported just before 5 in the 1600 of Doulton Avenue. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells 13 News the home was abandoned and there were no utilities running to it.

Fuller says firefighters also focused on protecting neighboring homes. No word on what may have caused the fire. We’ll update you when more information is made available.