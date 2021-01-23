Crews work on active house fire on Charleston’s West Side

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Larisa Casillas, 13 News Reporter/STAFF PHOTO)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston firefighters are out on the scene at a house fire on Charleston’s West Side.

Metro911 reported the house fire around 3:46 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 between 4th Ave and Iowa Street.

Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department say the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

Crews are actively working to put their fire out.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS