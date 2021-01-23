Crews work on active house fire on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston firefighters are out on the scene at a house fire on Charleston’s West Side.
Metro911 reported the house fire around 3:46 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 between 4th Ave and Iowa Street.
Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department say the house was occupied at the time of the fire.
Crews are actively working to put their fire out.
