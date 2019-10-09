Crews work to recover body from Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A body has been found in the Kanawha River this afternoon, according to Kanawha County Emergency crews. The initial call came in at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County rescue crews are stationed in the Moose Lodge parking lot working to recover the body. WOWK 13 News has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

