KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A body has been found in the Kanawha River this afternoon, according to Kanawha County Emergency crews. The initial call came in at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
The Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County rescue crews are stationed in the Moose Lodge parking lot working to recover the body. WOWK 13 News has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- West Virginia Economic Outlook has some ups and downs
- Ohio lawmakers consider increasing animal cruelty penalties to include mandatory prison
- Task Force works to stop the spread of HIV in Kanawha County
- Crews work to recover body from Kanawha River
- Gov. Justice ends statewide ban on outdoor burning in West Virginia
- Fired Ohio TV weatherman indicted on child porn charges
- School district settles lawsuit over fake police officer
- ‘Just an hour old’: Mother leaves newborn at fire station
- Kanawha deputies search for woman allegedly using another’s ID
- Deputy: Kentucky teacher charged for being drunk at school