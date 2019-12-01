Crews working to clean up collapsed building in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A building in Portsmouth collapsed Saturday night. No injuries were reported and crews are currently working to clean up the area.

The building on the 500 block of 2nd Street was housing a seasonal store, Christmas on 2nd. The owner of a neighboring store, the Happy Pot, says she noticed several bricks beginning to fall yesterday before the collapse.

The fire department has told owners of neighboring businesses that the collapse did not cause any structural damage to the neighboring buildings and their stores will be able to open after the cleanup is complete.

While the collapse did damage an electrical line connecting to a light post, no other major damage has been reported.

There is no word yet on how the collapse happened.

