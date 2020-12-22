Crocheting helps women in recovery center heal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) At a women’s recovery center in Ashland an unlikely hobby has been giving the women there a sense of purpose and newfound fulfillment as COVID-19 closed off visitations for them.

At Karen’s Place Maternity Center, besides the babies, there’s also a lot of crocheting.

“It’s not perfect but I think it has character,” said Taecera Rollins picking up a green blanket she worked on.

There are about 35 women in-house and their facility’s director Angela Null says crocheting has had a unifying effect on the women.

All of the women are in the process of recovering from substance abuse and they’ll tell you they never thought they’d be crocheting.

“I learned how to crochet a long time ago but I didn’t want to crochet,” said Keona ‘Kiki’ Whitehead.

Once they started, however, it blossomed into piles of blankets, hats, and scarves.

The women say giving back is very important to them and they want to pay it forward.

They’ve been gifting their blankets and hats to surrounding emergency shelters and to neighborhood children.

“When we decided we were going to work with the homeless and try to do that, I was anxious to learn, I was excited to learn different patterns,” said Jaime Kemper.

They’ll tell you crocheting is now a mission for them.

“God put all of us here for a reason to teach and show each other and pass it on,” said Whitehead.

