Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center teacher, facing misdemeanor battery charge, appears in court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jacklyn Williams, the Cross Lanes Day Care and Learning Center teacher facing a misdemeanor battery charge, appeared in Kanawha County Court on Wednesday, July 14.

In June, Williams was charged with battery following an incident with a two-year-old student. Sierra Brothers, one of the victim’s mothers, said she hadn’t had contact with the care center prior to Wednesday.

“They did not reach out to me to inform me that my child had been abused, they did not reach out to inform me that there was a video of my child and there was not any communication that there was any allegations,” she said.

A video from a witness shows the alleged incident between Williams and Brothers’ son. Sierra said she was disturbed when seeing the video for the first time.

“I trusted them to be an extension of ourselves,” she said. “To protect my child, nurture him and encourage him in the best ways.”

Inside the courthouse, Williams and her attorney denied our request for an interview.

According to criminal complaints, if convicted, Williams could face up to 12 months in jail. Her bail was set at $500.

“Hopefully, more comes from it,” Brothers said. “I have faith in our system that they find a felony charge.”

Brothers is hoping her voice can make a difference.

“What my son had to experience, no child should have to experience that and so we’re just hoping that our fight makes a difference,” she said. “I’m not going to stand for my child to be bullied.”

Williams next hearing has not been scheduled.