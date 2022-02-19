CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A couple in Cross Lanes has been arrested for child neglect after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they saw Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, in a loud verbal argument while holding their 18-month-old child.

Deputies say they noticed a bruise on the child’s forehead and were told that it happened during the argument.

Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

They say they found the condition of the house to be “deplorable,” with rotten food around the house, used diapers, drug paraphernalia, and an open Suboxone package within reach of the child.

Jennifer Odell and Paren Odell were arrested and charged with child neglect, creating risk of injury.