KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing.

Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing.

Megan Coles (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

They say the family has not seen Coles since early September.

Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.