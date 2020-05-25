CrossFits gather to remember the fallen with the ‘Murph Challenge’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many families from around the Tri-State came out to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Each year, some people do it with an ultimate workout.

“In the world of CrossFit, everyone gathers, every year at the same time to do this workout to honor the fallen,” CrossFit WV coach Nicholas O’Reilly says.

Otherwise known as the ‘Murph Challenge’ – and one of the most intense workouts anyone can take their best shot at. It’s a mile, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and then another mile.

The Murph Challenge is named in honor of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan in late June, 2005.

This workout is performed at thousands of CrossFit locations around the world on Memorial Day, usually as a fund-raiser for military charities. For some, it’s more than just a workout.

“Being a combat veteran, this is something that is very special to me, “Jamey Noland, a member of CrossFit WV says. “To pay tribute to all of the fallen soldiers and comrades that I’ve served with that lost their lives when I was in Iraq.”

And often, that’s the only motivation needed.

“It’s very challenging and rewarding being that when you get tired you remember why you’re doing it, and for those that especially on memorial day that have given the ultimate sacrifice to the country, so it gives you that extra motivation to push through and remember them that way,” Crossfit WV Chris Kibermanis says.

A challenge Murphy loved – and affectionately called “body armor.” A challenge re-named in his honor. If you want to learn more about Lt. Murphy, you can find his entire journey, here.

