Crossing guards needed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) If you love children and want to help your community the City of Charleston may have the job for you. Crossing guards help students get to and from school safely by helping them navigate across busy roads. Right now the City of Charleston needs people willing to help with the task.

“We need crossing guards at the various locations. But the children need you also,” said Sgt. Chris Burford, Traffic Unit Commander for the Charleston Police Department.

Since the 1980s Charleston, West Virginia has provided crossing guards for area schools. But right now they don’t have enough people to fill all of the available positions.

“What we’ve noticed today with everybody’s busy lifestyles is that there seems to be a little bit of a decrease in the people interested in becoming school crossing guards,” Burford said. “We just want to promote the position because it is very important in the community.”

The city posted on social media this week looking for people to do the job.

The City of Charleston is hiring School Crossing Guards.Assist in overseeing and providing a safe means for children… Posted by City of Charleston, WV on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Applicants have to pass a background check, a drug test and be willing to work odd hours in all sorts of weather conditions. The pay is $10 per hour for two hours a day. But Burford said those who do the job do it for more than a paycheck.

“The people that are dedicated to this mission they don’t do it for the money,” he said. “They are very selfless. They work hard and they are much appreciated.”

Since the post was made on social media six people have applied. The city will be doing interviews next week. If you are interested in applying, you can visit the City of Charleston’s website.