SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WOWK) – The CSX Railroad has scheduled closures in selected crossings for repairs in South Charleston for next week.
According to a CSX spokesperson, signs will be placed to mark detour routes for the following crossings:
- C Street (between Lewis Ave and Dewitt Ct) is scheduled for Monday, Sept 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- B Street (between Lewis Ave and 6th Ave) is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m, until 5 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- CSX Railroad temporary closures for repairs in South Charleston
- Page-Kincaid Public Service District voted to proceed with new water system
- Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death, 50 new cases
- KY governor gives pandemic update
- Meigs County confirms two additional deaths
- Pres. Trump makes re-election campaign speech in Florida
- More students set to return to Ohio University, but most will stay online
- CAMC starts additional COVID-19 testing this week
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday Update: 656 new cases, 22 additional deaths reported
- Deputy says he lied to ‘see if I could get away with it.’ He didn’t